Non-OPEC oil producers to cut output 558,000 barrels a day

VIENNA — OPEC has persuaded 11 non-member countries to cut their oil production in an attempt to raise low prices that have put pressure on government finances in resource-dependent countries.

Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada said Saturday that non-members agreed to cut 558,000 barrels per day, less than the 600,000 OPEC had hoped for.

Those non-member cuts would come on top of an OPEC decision Nov. 30 to reduce member output by 1.2 million barrels a day.