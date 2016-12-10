Puerto Rico police seize $13.5 million worth of cocaine

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three men are in custody after police in Puerto Rico seized shipments of cocaine worth an estimated $13.5 million during two operations.

Police said on Saturday that they seized 25 bricks of cocaine worth an estimated $12.5 million from a 35-foot wooden boat off Puerto Rico's east coast near Ceiba. They said three male Puerto Rico residents on board were arrested.

Police also reported another $1 million worth of cocaine was found Saturday in an abandoned boat off the island's west coast near Camuy. Police said the boat came from the Dominican Republic and was also used to bring migrants to Puerto Rico.