Senate honours John Glenn for service, desire to better world
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's two U.S. senators say the chamber where the late astronaut-hero John Glenn once served has passed a resolution honoring him.
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown introduced the measure this week and announced its passage Saturday.
The resolution
It says the nation is "deeply indebted" to Glenn "for his passion for exploration, commitment to public service and desire to make the world a better place."
The Senate will stand adjourned as a mark of respect to Glenn.
A public viewing at the Ohio Statehouse and a memorial service for Glenn at Ohio State University's Mershon Auditorium are planned for next week.