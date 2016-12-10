Death toll in Yemen suicide bombing rises to 45

SANAA, Yemen — A suicide bomber on Saturday blew himself up inside an army base in the southern city of Aden, killing 45 soldiers and wounding another 50, security officials said.

They said the bomber detonated a belt of explosives he was wearing amid hundreds of soldiers lining up to collect their salaries in the city's Solban army base.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Waleed Rashed, a soldier in the base, arrived at the scene shortly after the attack to find the area littered with bodies and blood.

"I could hear the wounded soldiers screaming for help," he said.

Private cars were used to ferry the wounded to hospitals before ambulances arrived, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of al-Qaida, which has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Aden over the years, targeting government troops and senior security commanders.

The terror network's branch in Yemen is thought to be the world's most active. It is known to have a presence in Aden, where a loose coalition of troops loyal to the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, local militias and jihadi groups control the city.