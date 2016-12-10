The Latest: Trump says CNN reporting 'rediculous' fake news

NEW YORK — The Latest developments related to President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Donald Trump is tweeting about television again — this time accusing CNN of reporting "rediculous" fake news and asserting that he won't let his television show conflict with his presidency.

Trump's Saturday morning tweets follow an announcement by Mark Burnett, the creator of "The Apprentice," that the president-elect remains an executive producer on the show.

Trump's spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway, said on CNN Friday that Trump's ties to his reality show are being reviewed for potential conflicts of interest.

At 6:28 a.m., the president-elect tweeted that he has "NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!"

Ten minutes later, he tweeted again, saying that "reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are rediculous & untrue - FAKE NEWS!"

___

2:50 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is partaking in one the nation's most storied football rivalries, saluting U.S. troops at the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday as he prepares to enter the White House.

The future commander-in-chief planned to attend the 117th game between the military academies at West Point and Annapolis, which is being held on relatively neutral ground, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.