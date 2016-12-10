Train in China hits workers, killing 6
BEIJING — Six workers are dead in China after being hit by an express cargo train on the railway line connecting Beijing and the southern city of Guangzhou.
A local government statement about the Saturday accident said authorities are still investigating why the workers were on a live track.
State media reported in July that the number of train-related accidents and deaths had declined during the first half of 2016. China's national safety regulator, the State Administration of Work Safety, listed one other fatal train accident this year, a crash in May that killed three people.