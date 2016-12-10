News / World

Workers at endangered Indiana plant feel forgotten by Trump

Mike Harmon, of Huntington, Ind., poses outside his union's meeting hall in Huntington, Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. Harmon, whose wife also works at the factory, said it's his third factory closing. He's worried he won't find anything close to the $17 an hour United Technologies provides. The couple has two children in college and two in high school and is doing what he called "major couponing" and cutting back on non-necessities. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Some workers at a northeastern Indiana factory slated for closure feel forgotten with the scant attention they've received compared with the sister Carrier Corp. plant two hours away in Indianapolis.

Both the 700-worker Huntington factory and the one in Indianapolis are owned by United Technologies and were to close over the next couple years because of outsourcing to Mexico.

President-elect Donald Trump's recent intervention to stem 800 of some 1,300 planned job cuts at the Carrier plant has Huntington workers asking why they weren't included.

Huntington worker Mike Harmon thinks being from a small town hurt their chances of being noticed.

It's a perceived slight that stings in a county where 72 per cent voted for Trump and manufacturing makes up about one-fifth of all jobs.

