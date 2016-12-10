Workers at endangered Indiana plant feel forgotten by Trump

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Some workers at a northeastern Indiana factory slated for closure feel forgotten with the scant attention they've received compared with the sister Carrier Corp. plant two hours away in Indianapolis.

Both the 700-worker Huntington factory and the one in Indianapolis are owned by United Technologies and were to close over the next couple years because of outsourcing to Mexico.

President-elect Donald Trump's recent intervention to stem 800 of some 1,300 planned job cuts at the Carrier plant has Huntington workers asking why they weren't included.

Huntington worker Mike Harmon thinks being from a small town hurt their chances of being noticed.