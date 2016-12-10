Zoo: Malignant tumour removed from oldest zoo gorilla
A
A
Share via Email
POWELL, Ohio — Zoo officials say a mass removed from the oldest known gorilla living in a zoo was cancerous.
A Columbus Zoo and Aquarium statement on Friday said a pathology report shows the mass surgically removed from under the arm of the gorilla named Colo on Dec. 3 was a malignant
But zoo officials say the surgical team removed it with clean, wide margins and there is no indication the
Colo is the first gorilla born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy by two decades. She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three.
The zoo is now planning a birthday party for Colo. She will be 60 on Dec. 22