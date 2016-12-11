Big crowd turns out for colorful gay pride parade in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — Tens of thousands of people have celebrated at Rio de Janeiro's annual gay pride parade at Copacabana beach.

Under a blazing sun, revelers wearing feathery costumes and wigs held up rainbow flags and danced along the promenade Sunday as music blasted from a half dozen sound trucks.

Organizers said this year's parade was focusing on passing legislation in Brazil that would allow adults to legally change their gender on identity documents and eliminate bureaucracy involved in sex reassignment surgery.