Blast at Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral kills 5

CAIRO — Egypt's official news agency says a blast at Cairo's main Coptic Christian cathedral has killed five people.

It says Sunday's blast at St. Mark's Cathedral in central Cairo wounded another 10 people.

St. Mark's Cathedral is the seat of Egypt's Orthodox Christian church and is home to the office of its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II.

The agency says a bomb was lobbed inside a chapel that is adjacent to the cathedral's outer wall.