Candlelight vigil held for John Glenn in hometown church

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 29, 2008 file photo, astronauts Neil Armstrong, left, the first man to walk on the moon, John Glenn Jr., center, the first American to orbit earth, and James Lovell, right, commander of Apollo 13, stand at a gathering of 19 of the astronauts who call Ohio home in Cleveland. The gathering of Ohio astronauts was part of NASA's 50th Anniversary celebration. Glenn died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the age of 95. (AP Photo/Jason Miller, File)

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — John Glenn's hometown church in Ohio has held a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of the hero-astronaut.

People gathered Sunday night at Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord, where Glenn was a lifelong member. The Zanesville Times Recorder (http://ohne.ws/2hedb0B ) reports they said prayers, sang songs and shared stories of the man many of them knew and loved.

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the U.S. Senate. He died Thursday at the age of 95.

Glenn is expected to lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Statehouse Rotunda. The event will be open to the public.

