China's state media call Trump 'naive' after Taiwan comments

BEIJING — China's state media have published another blistering attack of Donald Trump after the president-elect suggested again that he was reconsidering how America deals with Taiwan.

Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Sunday that he didn't feel "bound by a one-China policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

Trump's Dec. 2 call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had already angered Beijing, which considers the self-governing island Chinese territory and any suggestion otherwise to be a grave insult.