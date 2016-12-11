News / World

Death toll in Bulgaria tanker train explosion rises to 8

Firefighters continue to work at the scene after a tanker train derailed and gas tank exploded in the village of Hitrino, northeastern Bulgaria, early Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. Firefighters said the explosion caused deaths and many more injured when a train derailed and containers of liquefied petroleum gas exploded, destroying at least 20 buildings in the village. (Petko Momchilov/Sky Pictures Bulgaria via AP)

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian authorities say the death toll from a tanker train explosion has risen to eight after a young man died of severe burns.

Saturday's explosion after the train derailed caused major damage in a northeastern village, leaving another 29 injured, many with severe burns, the Interior Ministry said.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in Hitrino on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, who is heading a crisis centre at the scene, confirmed that the death toll had climbed to eight.

The entire village remained evacuated Sunday as a precaution. Emergency teams were draining the propylene and liquefied petroleum gas out of the tankers.

While an official investigation into the cause of the train blast is still underway, local media have named human error and speeding as possible reasons.

