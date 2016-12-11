Death toll in Bulgaria tanker train explosion rises to 8

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian authorities say the death toll from a tanker train explosion has risen to eight after a young man died of severe burns.

Saturday's explosion after the train derailed caused major damage in a northeastern village, leaving another 29 injured, many with severe burns, the Interior Ministry said.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in Hitrino on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, who is heading a crisis centre at the scene, confirmed that the death toll had climbed to eight.

The entire village remained evacuated Sunday as a precaution. Emergency teams were draining the propylene and liquefied petroleum gas out of the tankers.