Have travel plans? Prepare for cold rain and snow

CHICAGO — A blanket of snow will cover the Great Lakes and the Northeast ahead of an expected dip into Arctic-cold temperatures.

The wintry weather mostly moved out of the Plains overnight, leaving parts of Minnesota with up to a foot of snow, and pushed into Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The National Weather Service said the Chicago area received 3-4 inches as of Sunday morning, and an additional 3 to 5 inches could fall Sunday. The city's aviation website said more than 1,200 flights had been cancelled at O'Hare and 175 at Midway as of late Sunday morning.

In Indiana, up to 5 inches had fallen as of Sunday morning, with more expected. Michigan could see the heaviest amount of snow Sunday, up to 10 inches. To the east, Cleveland could see up to 6 inches, while Burlington, Vermont, could get up to three.

The Ohio River valley and Mid-Atlantic will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.

"For the rest of the day the best advice is just to stay off the road if you can, and otherwise go slow and give yourself more time to reach your destination," said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Steinwedel. "If you don't have to drive or go somewhere, stay home."