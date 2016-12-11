Helicopter crash in Mumbai kills pilot, injures 3
NEW DELHI — Indian police say a helicopter has crashed and caught fire in Mumbai, killing the pilot and injuring three passengers.
Police officer Surya Vanshi says the helicopter crashed Sunday in an open area in the Goregaon section of Mumbai. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
The injured passengers were hospitalized in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.
The New Delhi Television news channel said the Robinson R-44 helicopter belonged to Aman Aviation, which offers aerial viewing of the city.