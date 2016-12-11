Judge to discuss Ohio police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI — A judge now presiding over the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to discuss the upcoming trial.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz (GHIZ) has scheduled a Monday morning hearing on Ray Tensing's retrial. The prosecution and defence are expected to work with her on a timetable.

Ghiz was appointed after the first trial judge recused herself. She had declared a mistrial Nov. 12 because jurors couldn't agree on a verdict in the 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose.