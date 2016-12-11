Pakistan appoints new spy agency chief in military reshuffle

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military has announced a major reshuffle in its senior posts, including appointing a new chief for the country's top spy agency.

A statement late on Sunday said Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar will replace Lt. Gen. Rizwan Akhtar as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief. ISI has often been criticized of cultivating ties with militant groups and interfering in domestic politics.

The appointment comes days after Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was named new army chief. His predecessor Gen. Raheel Sharif retired on Nov. 29.

The reshuffle involves a total of 11 new appointments, including that of spymaster and Lt. Gen. Bilal Akbar who is taking over as chief of the army general staff.