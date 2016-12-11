Israeli lawmaker campaigns to investigate PM Netanyahu

JERUSALEM — A leading Israeli opposition lawmaker has launched a campaign calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be investigated for corruption.

Erel Margalit of the Zionist Union party said Sunday he aims to get the Supreme Court to have Netanyahu interrogated.

At issue is a scandal over reports that Netanyahu's personal attorney represented a German company involved in a $1.5 billion sale of submarines to Israel, raising questions about the prime minister's possible involvement. Reports later emerged that Iran, Israel's arch enemy, has a stake in that company.

Police say they are looking into it but not investigating.

Margalit said "This is corruption at its worst."

The campaign clip shows images portraying Netanyahu as living lavishly and newspaper headlines about scandals.

