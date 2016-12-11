Jury could deliberate fate of Saints star's killer on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A jury could begin deliberating Sunday in the fatal shooting of New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Closing arguments are expected in the trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes, who would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder.

Hayes fatally shot the former NFL player in April following a collision between his Hummer and Smith's SUV. Hayes also is charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting Smith's wife, Racquel, in the legs.

Hayes took the stand Saturday and said he heard what sounded like a gunshot before he fired in self- defence . He also said Smith grabbed a gun during their confrontation.

"I knew for a fact that I was going to get shot," Hayes told the jury.

No other witness said Smith was armed. Prosecutors said the loaded gun remained untouched inside Smith's damaged car.

A pathologist's report showed Smith was legally drunk after spending time at the city's annual French Quarter Festival, a bar and two restaurants. He was driving with a group of friends in several cars when his SUV appeared to lightly bump the Hummer. Smith then drove off, with Hayes in pursuit.