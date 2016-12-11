Kuwait seats new government after parliamentary elections

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait's emir has inaugurated his country's new government, urging the oil-rich nation to remain unified in the face of heightened regional sectarianism.

The inauguration Sunday follows opposition gains in parliamentary elections last month. The legislature is the most empowered among the Gulf states, though power ultimately resides with the hereditary emir.

Inaugurated alongside the 50 lawmakers were 15 Cabinet members, many of them holdovers from the previous government.

The Cabinet includes six ruling family members, including remaining Prime Minister Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, as well as the heads of key ministries — defence , interior, Cabinet affairs, foreign affairs and information.