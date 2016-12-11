Newtown to remember shooting with 15 minutes of silence
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Newtown plans to mark the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook school massacre with 15 minutes of reflective silence.
Town official Pat Llodra has asked Newtown employees to refrain from doing any work, including answering phones, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The town also will lower its flags to half-staff to
"It is our mutual commitment that this event will never be forgotten and that we will
School Superintendent Joseph Erardi said Wednesday will be a full day of classes in the school system and will include quiet reflection and age-appropriate messages for students.
Erardi said school staff also will provide talking points to parents who request help for having personal conversations with their children about the anniversary.
The town's Interfaith Clergy Association plan to lead a private prayer service with school staff before classes begin. It plans another service in the evening for the community at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The Newtown Center for Support Services, which handles
"Some community members don't want to talk about it," Jennifer Crane, the