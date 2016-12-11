Orlando marks 6-month anniversary of nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors, staff and family members of victims who were killed during the Orlando nightclub massacre are gathering outside Pulse to mark the six-month anniversary of the rampage.

They are gathering in the early hours Monday for a moment of silence at 2:02 a.m., the exact time gunman Omar Mateen started shooting inside the gay nightclub.

The early-morning memorial at Pulse is not open to the public but just those with a direct connection to the shooting.

Later in the day, local officials are organizing a memorial service at the Orange County Regional History Center.

The names of each of the 49 patrons who were killed will be read.