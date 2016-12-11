Philippine president says he'll accept China arms offer

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president says he has decided to accept an arms deal being offered by China under concessional terms in the latest sign of cozying relations between the Asian neighbours .

President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday in a speech before troops that he'll send military officials to China to receive the firearms, which will be payable over 25 years. He did not provide further details.

Duterte said: "China is pressing me on the firearms, which are already there. I'll accept them. They're rushing it."

Duterte reached out to China after taking office in June while taking a hostile stance on the Obama administration, which has criticized his deadly war on drugs.