Romanians voting in election overshadowed by graft

In this Dec. 8, 2016 picture Nicolae Dascalu, 58, owner of a small carpentry company works in Dambu, Romania. Romanians will vote in parliamentary elections on Dec. 11, a year after a massive anti-corruption drive forced its last prime minister Victor Ponta from power, media moguls were imprisoned and one of the leaders of the second biggest party quit over a graft probe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanians have begun voting in a parliamentary election a year after a massive anti-corruption drive forced the last Socialist prime minister from power.

The country of about 19 million is one of the poorest in the European Union and perceived as one of the most corrupt.

Romania's biggest party, the Social Democratic Party, is expected to come first and will likely try to form a majority with smaller parties.

Former Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned after mass protests following a nightclub fire in October last year that killed 64 people.

The country is currently run by a government of technocrats headed by Premier Dacian Ciolos, a former EU commissioner.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Sunday and will close at 9 p.m., followed by exit polls.

