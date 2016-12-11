Senegal president joins calls to respect Gambia vote results

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal's president has called on Gambia's leader to respect the results of the country's Dec. 1 election that saw President Yahya Jammeh lose to his rival.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat but later rejected results that would force him to step down after 22 years in power.

Senegal's foreign ministry, the United Nations Security Council, West Africa's regional bloc and Gambia's diaspora community have all urged Jammeh to respect the Gambian people's choice.

President Macky Sall of Senegal, which surrounds Gambia, late Saturday joined the calls for a peaceful transition in Gambia, where tens of thousands of Senegalese reside.