South Korea indicts ex-presidential aide in scandal probe
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean prosecutors said Sunday that they have indicted a former senior aide to impeached President Park Geun-hye in their investigation into the massive political scandal that led to Park's downfall, local media reported.
Prosecutors in Seoul indicted Cho Won-dong, a former senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, for allegedly working with Park in an unsuccessful attempt to force the vice chairman of a Seoul-based conglomerate to quit, Yonhap news agency reported.
The opposition-controlled parliament passed an impeachment motion against Park on Friday, stripping her of her presidential duties and pushing Prime Minster Hwang Kyo-ahn into the role as government caretaker until the
The impeachment came after millions of people demonstrated for weeks demanding the removal of Park, who prosecutors accuse of colluding with a longtime friend to extort money and
Prosecutors also said Sunday that they have indicted Kim Chong, a former vice culture minister, on charges of colluding with Choi and her niece to force companies to donate large sums of money to a sports foundation established by the niece, Yonhap reported.
Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.