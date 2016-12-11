The Latest: Italy's foreign minister asked to be new premier

ROME — The Latest on Italy's political crisis (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Italy's foreign minister, Paolo Gentiloni, says he has accepted a presidential mandate to try to form a new government and serve as premier.

Gentiloni told reporters minutes after receiving the mandate from President Sergio Mattarella that he'll go straight to work trying to form a new government with the same Democratic-led coalition majority.

If he succeeds in forming a coalition that can win a required confidence vote in Parliament, the 62-year-old Gentiloni will replace fellow Democrat Matteo Renzi, who resigned last week as premier after a bitter defeat in a voter referendum on reforms. Renzi has been staying on in a caretaker role.

Opposition parties, including the populist 5-Star Movement, have been clamouring for a new election.

