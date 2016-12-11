The Latest: Prosecutor says ex-Saints star was 'executed'
NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the trial of Cardell Hayes, charged in the April shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
A prosecutor is telling a New Orleans jury that former Saints star Will Smith was "executed" in April by a man who shot him eight times and wounded his wife.
Jason Napoli (NAP'-oh-lee) made the assertion as closing arguments began Sunday morning in the trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes. Hayes is charged with second-degree murder for shooting Smith during a confrontation over an April 9 car crash. He's also charged with attempted second-degree murder because Smith's wife was wounded that night.
Hayes testified Saturday and that he only fired after Smith had retrieved a gun from his damaged SUV.
Napoli says Hayes was an aggressor who rammed Smith's car. He dismissed
8 a.m.
A jury could begin deliberating Sunday in the fatal shooting of New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
Closing arguments are expected in the trial of 29-year-old Cardell Hayes, who would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder.
Hayes fatally shot the former NFL player in April following a collision between his Hummer and Smith's SUV. Hayes also is charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting Smith's wife, Racquel, in the legs.
Hayes took the stand Saturday and said he heard what sounded like a gunshot before he fired in self-