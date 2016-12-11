Twin bomb blasts near market in northeast Nigerian city
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Officials and witnesses say twin bomb blasts have exploded in a crowded area near a market in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri. Many casualties are feared.
Survivor Abubakar Musa said he saw several bodies including those of soldiers guarding a nearby electric installation. Police spokesman Victor Isuku confirmed two explosions minutes apart Sunday morning and blamed the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, whose birthplace is Maiduguri.
Since Nigeria's military has dislodged insurgents from towns and villages this year, Boko Haram has been attacking soft targets.
Boko Haram's seven-year uprising has killed more than 20,000 people, forced 2.6 million from their homes and created a massive humanitarian crisis.