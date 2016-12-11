Twin bomb blasts near market in northeast Nigerian city

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Officials and witnesses say twin bomb blasts have exploded in a crowded area near a market in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri. Many casualties are feared.

Survivor Abubakar Musa said he saw several bodies including those of soldiers guarding a nearby electric installation. Police spokesman Victor Isuku confirmed two explosions minutes apart Sunday morning and blamed the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group, whose birthplace is Maiduguri.

On Friday, two women suicide bombers exploded in a market 150 kilometres (95 miles) southeast of Maiduguri, killing 57 people and wounding 177.

Since Nigeria's military has dislodged insurgents from towns and villages this year, Boko Haram has been attacking soft targets.