US agency completes work at site of Oakland warehouse blaze

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 file photo shows Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. The Dec. 2 fire killed dozens of people during a electronic dance party, after it raced through the building, trapping them inside. For those who survived, it was largely a matter of luck that when the first cries of ‚Äúfire‚Äù were heard, they were able to find their way through smoke and darkness or were near enough to a door or already outside. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have their completed work at the scene of a fatal warehouse fire that broke out during a dance party, killing 36 people.

ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro said Sunday the agency's team has left the site but that the scene in Oakland is still being secured.

Corneiro says in a statement that ATF special agent Jill Snyder, who leads the bureau's San Francisco field division, and representatives from partner agencies will hold a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the investigation.

Snyder said Friday investigators had ruled out a refrigerator as the source of the fire, but they were still looking at electrical systems as potential causes.

The deadliest building fire in the U.S. in more than a decade ripped through the warehouse during a dance party on the night of Dec. 2.

This story has been corrected to say that the ATF and partner agencies will hold a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the investigation.

