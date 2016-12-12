2 men who gave cash to Brussels terror suspect sentenced

LONDON — Two men who provided cash to a key suspect in the deadly Paris and Brussels bombings have received prison sentences in England.

A judge on Monday sentenced Mohammed Ali Ahmed to eight years in prison and Zakaria Boufassil to three years.

Boufassil, 26, was found guilty last week. Ahmed, 27, had confessed.

They gave 3000 pounds ($3,700) to bombing suspect Mohamed Abrini at a meeting in Birmingham, England in July, 2015. Prosecutors say they knew the money would be used to fund extremism.