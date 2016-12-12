Ex-Pennsylvania congressman awaits racketeering sentence

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia Democrat who spent two decades in Congress could spend that long in prison if federal prosecutors get their way at his sentencing Monday.

Former Rep. Chaka Fattah, 60, was convicted of misspending government grants and charity money to fund his campaign and personal expenses, even as he and his TV anchor wife earned more than $500,000 a year.

A jury this year found that Fattah took an illegal $1 million loan from a wealthy friend to prop up his failed 2007 campaign for Philadelphia mayor. He then repaid some of it with federal grant money from NASA that he had steered to an education non-profit run by loyal former staffers.

The non-profit efforts — including a NASA-funded mobile science classroom emblazoned with Fattah's name that roamed Philadelphia during the mayoral campaign — helped promote Fattah's political career, prosecutors said in their sentencing memo.

The jury convicted him of leading a five-person racketeering enterprise that included the loyal aides and political consultants who did his bidding, comingling campaign, non-profit and government funds and using them as directed for Fattah's personal and political needs.

For example, Fattah used $23,000 in non-profit funds to repay his son's college loans and took an $18,000 bribe to try to help a friend become an ambassador. He even lobbied President Barack Obama on the friend's behalf, to no avail. Fattah and his wife used the $18,000 for a down payment on a Poconos vacation home. They told authorities the money covered the friend's purchase of a Porsche owned by Fattah's wife, but the Porsche never left their garage.

Fattah insists the Justice Department, though led by fellow Democrats, has been out to get him and his family for years.

His son, Chaka Fattah Jr. is serving a five-year prison term in an overlapping fraud case that went to trial last year. Chaka "Chip" Fattah Jr., who never finished college, was convicted of using fraudulently obtained business loans to fund his jet-set lifestyle.

Fattah, who earned $174,000 as a congressman, is married to longtime Philadelphia news anchor Renee Chenault-Fattah. They have two school-age children. Chenault-Fattah, who is also a lawyer, spent 25 years with WCAU-TV before she resigned after the indictment named her a participant in the bribery scheme. She was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.

Two of Fattah's political consultants pleaded guilty in the case and testified against him. The four others convicted at trial will be sentenced later this week. They include former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Herbert Vederman, of Palm Springs, Florida, who had sought the ambassadorship.

Prosecutors on Monday will ask U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle to sentence Fattah to 17 to 21 years in prison. They will also seek more than $600,000 in restitution and forfeiture from the Fattah-led group.