Extradited Serb charged of war crimes in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo authorities have detained a Serb citizen suspected of war crimes during the 1998-99 war.

The capital Pristina court on Monday issued a one-month detention order for a Roma Serb, identified as S.B., charged of war crimes. Last weekend the suspect was arrested in Bosnia-Herzegovina and extradited to Kosovo.

The Serb is accused of being part of a paramilitary group that in March 1999 tortured Albanians in Fushe Kosove, close to Pristina, then separated men from women and took them away. At least one Albanian man was later found dead at a mass burial site.

Some 10,000 people died and 1,700 went missing during the 1998-1999 war as Kosovo fought to break away from Serbia.