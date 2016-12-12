Flight diverted to New York's JFK airport due to bomb threat

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Lufthansa flight has been diverted to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport due to a bomb threat.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman says Lufthansa Flight 441 was heading from Houston, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, Monday night when a threat was called in to the airline's corporate headquarters in Cologne (kuh-LOHN'), Germany.

Coleman says the pilot was notified and chose to divert to JFK as a precaution. The plane was taken to a remote area of the airport where 530 passengers and crew were evacuated.

Officials were searching the plane late Monday night.