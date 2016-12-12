International migrant-smuggling ring dismantled in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Greek and British authorities say they have dismantled an international ring suspected of smuggling hundreds of migrants to Britain and other European countries using falsified travel documents.

A Greek police statement says that 24 suspects were arrested last week in the Athens area, and another nine in Glasgow, Northampton and Manchester in Britain.

The suspects held in Greece are mainly Iranians, as well as Iraqis, Pakistanis and north Africans.

Monday's statement said the network smuggled, or tried to smuggle, at least 100 people out of Greece over the past six months.

Another arm of the gang, which was active in several European countries, spirited hundreds of people into Britain.