Iraq: Suicide attacks in Fallujah kill at least 2 people

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi spokesman says two suicide car bombings targeting security checkpoints in the city of Fallujah have killed at least two people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen Saad Maan says that Sunday's attacks killed a civilian and a policeman, and wounded seven.

A local police and a medical official put the casualty toll at three killed and 11 wounded. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they're not authorized to talk to reporters.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement. The authenticity of the claim couldn't be confirmed but it was posted on a militant website commonly used by the extremists.