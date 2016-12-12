Police: Woman drives truck through Missouri clinic's doors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police in southwest Missouri say a woman outraged at a doctor was arrested after driving her pickup truck through a health centre 's glass doors.

Police say no injuries resulted from the confrontation about 4:40 p.m. Monday at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield. Charges were pending.

Police say the woman told a reporter as she was being led away in handcuffs that she was upset a doctor at the centre for low-income, underinsured patients wouldn't give her medications.

A witness, Carl Kilbourne, told the Springfield News-Leader he saw an irate woman screaming and swinging her purse just outside the clinic moments before the truck smashed through the doors.