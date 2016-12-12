Prominent Syrian philosopher Sadiq Jalal al-Azm dies

BEIRUT — The son of prominent Syrian philosopher and intellectual Sadiq Jalal Al-Azm says his father has passed away in Germany after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 82.

Amr al-Azm told The Associated Press via Skype on Monday that his father died the night before in Berlin, two months after his health sharply deteriorated.

Al-Azm, who lectured at several universities around the world and held a Ph. D. from Yale in Modern European Philosophy, left Syria a year before the country's crisis began in March 2011.

He was a critic of the government.

Al-Azm's most famous book was ?The Critique of Religious Thought? that led to him being sued for denigrating Islam.