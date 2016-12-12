Scientists say reindeer may be shrinking due to warming

STOCKHOLM — Reindeer living on the Arctic island of Svalbard are getting smaller — and scientists say climate change may be the cause.

Scientists from Britain and Norway have found that adult Svalbard reindeer born in 2010 weigh 12 per cent less on average than those born in 1994.

Ecologist Steve Albon of Scotland's James Hutton Institute says rising temperatures in the Arctic mean Svalbard is getting more rain, creating a hard ice sheet the island's reindeer can't easily break through to reach food.

Reindeer populations are also increasing due to warmer summers, stoking competition.

Albon says researchers think there is a correlation between rising temperatures and reindeer weight. He says more research is needed to confirm the link.