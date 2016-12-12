Syrian troops take even more ground in rebel part of Aleppo

BEIRUT — Syria's state media and an opposition monitoring group say the government troops and allied militias have seized a wide strip on the southern edge Aleppo from rebels, closing in on tens of thousands of civilians squeezed into the centre of the city.

State TV says the Syrian forces fully secured Sheik Saeed neighbourhood — an area interspersed with agricultural fields along the southern stretch of the rebel enclave — on Monday, after days of intense clashes.

The Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights estimates the fall of Sheik Saeed leaves rebels enclosed in a small area in central Aleppo that's only 10 per cent of what rebels used to control.