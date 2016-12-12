Syrian troops take even more ground in rebel part of Aleppo
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Syria's state media and an opposition monitoring group say the government troops and allied militias have seized a wide strip on the southern edge Aleppo from rebels, closing in on tens of thousands of civilians squeezed into the
State TV says the Syrian forces fully secured Sheik Saeed
The Britain-based Observatory for Human Rights estimates the fall of Sheik Saeed leaves rebels enclosed in a small area in central Aleppo that's only 10
Tens of thousands of civilians are believed to be still trapped in that area, accessible only through government-monitored crossing points.