The Latest: Walker says Wisconsin recount proves legitimacy

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on the presidential recount (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the presidential recount vote in his state makes "very clear the vote was legitimate."

No widespread or significant problems with voting have been discovered during the statewide recount that was expected to conclude Monday. Republican Donald Trump's roughly 22,000-vote victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton was largely unchanged.

With 95 per cent of the vote recounted as of Sunday, Clinton had picked up just 25 votes on Trump. The recount was requested and paid for by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who also pushed for recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Walker says the recount placed a burden on local election clerks who were busy with other year-end duties.

The Republican governor also says he doesn't have any information related to a CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the November election on Trump's behalf.

___

9:55 a.m.

A federal judge is rejecting a Green Party-backed request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania's presidential election, won by Republican Donald Trump, and scan some counties' election systems for signs of hacking.

The rejection by U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond on Monday is the latest roadblock to a Pennsylvania recount.

It is part of a broader effort by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein to recount votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won all three states narrowly over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump beat Clinton in Pennsylvania by about 44,000 votes out of 6 million cast.