US declassifies new documents on Argentina's dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The U.S. government on Monday declassified a second set of records relating to human rights abuses committed during Argentina's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

The release is part of a decision announced by President Barack Obama during a visit to Argentina in March coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Argentina's military coup. The first batch was released in August.

The release of the second set of about 550 documents was announced at the former Argentine Navy School of Mechanics where thousands of leftist dissidents were jailed and tortured during the dictatorship.

Argentina's human rights secretariat is expected to publish the documents in English between Tuesday and Wednesday.