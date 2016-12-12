US indexes hold near record highs as energy stocks jump

NEW YORK — U.S. indexes held near record highs early Monday after big gains for energy stocks offset losses in other areas of the market. Oil prices soared after more nations agreed to production cuts in an attempt to mitigate a global oversupply of crude.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,259. The Dow Jones industrial average added 42 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 19,801. The Nasdaq composite fell 18 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 5,425. All three closed at record highs on Friday. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

OIL'S WELL: Crude jumped to its highest price since the summer of 2015 after OPEC persuaded 11 other oil-producing nations to cut production. The agreement is intended to further raise the price of oil after a two-year slump that has hurt the government finances of Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers.

The price of U.S. benchmark crude jumped $2.17, or 4.2 per cent , to $53.67 a barrel in New York. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, rose $2.33, or 4.3 per cent , to $56.66

That helped to drive stocks higher across the oil-producing industry. National Oilwell Varco jumped 7.7 per cent to $42.83, Transocean rose 5.2 per cent to $16.23 and Marathon Oil added 4.7 per cent to $19.11

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 2.1 per cent , by far the largest gain of the 11 sectors that make up the index. It was more than double the gain of telecom stocks, which had the second-biggest move for the day.

YIELDS CLIMB: Expectations of higher inflation in the economy, as well as stronger economic growth, have driven bond yields higher since Donald Trump's surprise victory last month in the U.S. presidential election. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.50 per cent from 2.47 per cent late Friday. That's its highest level since September 2014.

FED WATCH: Economists and investors are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting this week, which ends Wednesday. It would be the first increase since a year ago and just the second since 2006. The central bank has held interest rates at close to zero since the Great Recession in hopes of driving economic growth, though the low rates have also squeezed savers looking for income from bank accounts and bonds.

AROUND THE WORLD: In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.6 per cent to 6,911, and Germany's DAX shed 0.2 per cent to 11,180. France's CAC 40 was virtually flat.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8 per cent to 19,155, South Korea's Kospi index inched up by 0.1 per cent to 2,027 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.4 per cent to 22,433.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped modestly against several other currencies, including the euro, British pound and Canadian dollar. It edged up to 115.47 Japanese yen from 115.23 yen.

