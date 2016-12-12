US indexes hold near record highs as energy stocks jump
NEW YORK — U.S. indexes held near record highs early Monday after big gains for energy stocks offset losses in other areas of the market. Oil prices soared after more nations agreed to production cuts in an attempt to mitigate a global oversupply of crude.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,259. The Dow Jones industrial average added 42 points, or 0.2
OIL'S WELL: Crude jumped to its highest price since the summer of 2015 after OPEC persuaded 11 other oil-producing nations to cut production. The agreement is intended to further raise the price of oil after a two-year slump that has hurt the government finances of Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers.
The price of U.S. benchmark crude jumped $2.17, or 4.2
That helped to drive stocks higher across the oil-producing industry. National Oilwell Varco jumped 7.7
Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 2.1
YIELDS CLIMB: Expectations of higher inflation in the economy, as well as stronger economic growth, have driven bond yields higher since Donald Trump's surprise victory last month in the U.S. presidential election. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.50
FED WATCH: Economists and investors are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting this week, which ends Wednesday. It would be the first increase since a year ago and just the second since 2006. The central bank has held interest rates at close to zero since the Great Recession in hopes of driving economic growth, though the low rates have also squeezed savers looking for income from bank accounts and bonds.
AROUND THE WORLD: In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.6
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped modestly against several other currencies, including the euro, British pound and Canadian dollar. It edged up to 115.47 Japanese yen from 115.23 yen.
AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed to this report from Beijing.