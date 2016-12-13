Argentina prosecutor launches probe into Macri after decree

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A prosecutor in Argentina is launching an investigation into President Mauricio Macri for signing a decree allowing family members of government officials to deposit their undeclared money into the banking system.

Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan on Tuesday asked a judge to allow the probe of Macri and two of his cabinet ministers who signed the decree. The move comes after an opposition lawmaker questioned the decree, saying it broke an existing amnesty law.

The former government of President Cristina Fernandez first launched the plan to get Argentines to pull their undeclared money out from under their mattresses by promising them they wouldn't be asked where they obtained it or be charged taxes.