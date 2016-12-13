Carter says 3 key Islamic State militants killed in Syria

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — U.S. airstrikes killed three key leaders of the Islamic State group in Syria, including two involved in last year's attacks in Paris, U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said Tuesday.

He announced the killings during an address to U.S. airmen at a military base in Italy.

"I can confirm today we took out three of ISIL's key leaders in the last couple of weeks by one strike. These were guys linked to plots right here in Europe ... for example with the Paris attacks," Carter said, referring to the November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Carter's spokesman, Peter Cook, said later that the three were killed in an airstrike Dec. 4 in Raqqa.

Cook said the two involved in the Paris attacks, Salah Gourmat and Sammy Djedou, were close associates of Islamic State external operations leader Abu Mohammed al-Adnani, who was killed in August.

He said the third person, Walid Hamman, had been convicted in absentia in Belgium for a disrupted 2015 planned attack.