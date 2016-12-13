Dutch detain man suspected of involvement in terror group

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors say a 40-year-old man suspected of involvement in a terror organization in Syria or Iraq was arrested recently at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport after earlier being detained in Turkey.

The National Prosecutor's Office says in a statement that the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday and appeared before an investigating judge on Tuesday.

The man, whose identity was not released, is thought to have been in territory controlled by the extremist Islamic State group in Syria or Iraq since October 2015. He was detained last month when he crossed from Islamic State-controlled territory into Turkey.