Fire breaks out in high-rise on Dubai's palm island

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out on a high-rise in Dubai's palm-shaped island, the latest in a string of blazes to race up multistory buildings in the skyscraper-packed city.

Dubai's government media office said on Tuesday that the late-night fire was completely extinguished with no injuries reported.

The fire struck before midnight Monday at a tower in the Oceana residential complex on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island. Onlookers said it spread quickly across several floors as high winds fanned the flames.