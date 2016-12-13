Fire breaks out in high-rise on Dubai's palm island
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out on a high-rise in Dubai's palm-shaped island, the latest in a string of blazes to race up multistory buildings in the skyscraper-packed city.
Dubai's government media office said on Tuesday that the late-night fire was completely extinguished with no injuries reported.
The fire struck before midnight Monday at a tower in the Oceana residential complex on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island. Onlookers said it spread quickly across several floors as high winds fanned the flames.
Multiple skyscrapers have been struck by similar fires across the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Building and safety experts say that a popular type of cladding, which is used to cover the buildings and which can be highly flammable, is often to blame.