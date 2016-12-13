France's new PM Cazeneuve vows to "protect the French"
PARIS — France's new prime minister has given his first speech to parliament, arguing for an extension of a year-old state of emergency to keep France secure through its 2017 presidential election.
Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve vowed to "protect the French" as a priority and insisted he would continue the fight against terrorism despite the fact that he has only five months before the end of President Francois Hollande's term.
The Senate is voting Thursday on the fifth extension of a state of emergency that was declared the day after the Paris attacks by Islamic extremists that left 130 people dead on Nov. 13, 2015.
Cazeneuve last week replaced former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who stepped down to seek the French presidency in the nation's two-part vote in April and May.