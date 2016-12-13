India arrests 12 for not standing during national anthem

NEW DELHI — Police in southern India have arrested 12 people for not standing while the national anthem was being played at an international film festival.

The arrests Monday follow a ruling by India's Supreme Court last month that said the anthem must be played before every film screening in the country and that audiences must stand. The court said the rule was aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism.

Anil Kumar, inspector of police in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, said Tuesday that the 12 were arrested in two separate incidents in the city. They were released on bail.