Israeli officials will not meet visiting Swedish FM

File -- In this April 25, 2016 file photo, Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstrom speaks after her meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Mangala Samaraweera in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In an apparent diplomatic snub, Israel says none of its officials will meet with Wallstrom who arrives for a visit Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman cited a "scheduling issue" for the decision not to meet with Wallstrom. It is highly unusual for a visiting high-level dignitary not to meet any Israeli officials. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

JERUSALEM — In an apparent diplomatic snub, Israel says none of its officials will meet with the Swedish foreign minister during a visit this week.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon cited a "scheduling issue" for the decision not to meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom. It is highly unusual for a visiting high-level dignitary not to meet any Israeli officials.

The move comes at a time of icy relations between Israel and Stockholm, which have been strained since the Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014. Comments by Wallstrom on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have also elicited angry responses from Israeli officials.

Wallstrom arrives Thursday and is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

There was no immediate reaction from Sweden.

